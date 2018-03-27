Webb will have a chance to impress new head coach Pat Shurmur in the buildup to the NFL Draft, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. "The advantage we will have is we'll have two weeks of training where we can't go on the field, it's just in the meeting room, and we're gonna get that extra minicamp, which will be right up to the draft, so it will be a great way for Davis to sorta showcase what he can do," Shurmur said Tuesday.

Because the Giants made a coaching change this offseason, they can kick off workouts earlier than organizations that did not. Webb's opportunity will begin April 9, but the true test will seemingly happen April 24-26, when the team embarks on a voluntary minicamp. The latter date coincides with the first day of the draft, so his performance could sway the decision-making process of the Giants' brass once it's on the clock at No. 2 overall. With a QB-heavy class on tap, Shurmur and company are inclined to select the potential successor to long-time signal caller Eli Manning. That being said, Webb has a shot to upend those plans with an notable April.