Giants' Davis Webb: Practicing with first-team offense
Webb has been taking some snaps with the Giants' first-team offense during practice this week, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. "We're amping [Webb] up a little bit," interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said. "He's always preparing like he's going to be a two or maybe even play in the games. So the preparation is the same, but we just wanted to make sure we got him some reps on the field."
Spagnuolo indicated there won't be a changing of the guard at quarterback this week, as Eli Manning is set to make his third consecutive start Sunday against the Cardinals. However, the fact that Webb received reps with the first team for the first time since the summer suggests that the rookie could unseat Geno Smith for backup duties in Week 16. If Webb impresses the coaching staff during subsequent practices, he might receive the opportunity to play a few series in the season finale against the Redskins, if not start over Manning outright.
