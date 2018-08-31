Webb appears to have beaten out Kyle Lauletta for the No. 2 quarterback job, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Webb was held out of Thursday's preseason finale against New England, allowing Lauletta to make the start and get all the playing time in the first half. The rookie fourth-round pick failed to make one last push for the No. 2 job, completing just eight of 19 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.