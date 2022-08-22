Webb completed 22 of 27 pass attempts for 204 yards and two touchdowns without committing a turnover in Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over Cincinnati.

The New York passing game was very effective in the contest, as Webb, Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor combined to complete 43 of 54 passes for 356 yards. Webb had the most attempts, completions and yards of the trio, and he threw for the team's only two passing touchdowns. The 27-year-old connected with Alex Bachman twice for scores, including a 15-yard connection with 35 seconds remaining in the contest that pulled New York ahead. Jones and Taylor are locked into the No. 1 and No. 2 QB roles, respectively, but there's a good chance that the Giants will carry three signal callers, allowing Webb to make the 53-man roster.