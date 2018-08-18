Giants' Davis Webb: Solid showing
Webb played the entire first half Friday night against the Lions, and completed 14-of-20 attempts for 140 yards and a touchdown.
It was a strong showing in his battle to supplant rookie Kyle Lauletta, though Lauletta, a product of the current management regime, might still be the favorite for the role.
More News
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Gets competition in draft•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: May push draft decision down to wire•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Never saw action•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Will back up Manning on Sunday•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: In line for backup duty•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Practicing with first-team offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...