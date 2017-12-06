Webb is expected to remain the Giants' No. 3 quarterback leading up to Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is thus likely to be inactive for the contest, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

In one of his first decisions after being named interim head coach following Ben McAdoo's firing Monday, Steve Spagnuolo reinserted Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback over Geno Smith, who directed the offense during the Week 13 loss to the Raiders. Though Smith is set to become a free agent this offseason and may not have a future with the organization, he'll stick around as Manning's top backup for at least this week with Webb apparently not yet ready for game action. The rookie is expected to get more reps in practice this week, however, potentially setting him up for backup duties -- or even a start or two -- during the Giants' final three games of the regular season.