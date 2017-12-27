Giants' Davis Webb: Will back up Manning on Sunday
Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said Wednesday that Webb will serve as starting quarterback Eli Manning's backup Sunday versus the Redskins, replacing Geno Smith, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. However, Spagnuolo noted "there's no guarantees" Webb will make an appearance, per Schwartz.
Earlier Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network leaked this news, only to have it confirmed by Spagnuolo during media availability. The development has been in the works for a few weeks at this point, as Webb has increased his practice reps with the first-team offense slowly but surely. Despite his elevation in the pecking order, Webb's lack of guaranteed reps in Week 17 is probably enough to keep him off the fantasy radar, even in active season-long formats that start two quarterbacks.
More News
-
Giants' Davis Webb: In line for backup duty•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Practicing with first-team offense•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Will remain inactive in Week 15•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Ticketed for another inactive status•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Expected to be inactive Sunday•
-
Giants' Davis Webb: Could gear up next week•
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...