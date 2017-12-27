Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said Wednesday that Webb will serve as starting quarterback Eli Manning's backup Sunday versus the Redskins, replacing Geno Smith, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. However, Spagnuolo noted "there's no guarantees" Webb will make an appearance, per Schwartz.

Earlier Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network leaked this news, only to have it confirmed by Spagnuolo during media availability. The development has been in the works for a few weeks at this point, as Webb has increased his practice reps with the first-team offense slowly but surely. Despite his elevation in the pecking order, Webb's lack of guaranteed reps in Week 17 is probably enough to keep him off the fantasy radar, even in active season-long formats that start two quarterbacks.