Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said Wednesday that Webb will remain inactive as the team's No. 3 quarterback Week 15 against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Though Webb has yet to dress at any point during his rookie season, Spagnuolo left open the possibility that Webb could start Week 16 against the Cardinals, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. The 2-11 Giants, who benched Geno Smith and turned the reins of the offense back over to Eli Manning in last week's loss to the Cowboys, have little to lose by seeing what Webb, a 2017 third-round pick, can do, but it seems the rookie must first demonstrate in practices that he has a full grasp of the offense before he gets a look.