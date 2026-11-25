The Giants signed Smoot off the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Smoot was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for three consecutive weeks between Weeks 9 and 11 and accumulated three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in that span. Now that he's on the active roster, Smoot will be available for the Giants for the rest of the season while serving as in a rotational role at the edge rusher position behind Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux.