Giants' Deandre Baker: Clear of knee issue
Baker (knee) participated in 11-on-11 drills at practice Sunday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Baker missed the last two preseason contests after suffering a knee sprain Aug. 11, but he appears on track to play in Thursday's exhibition finale. The rookie first-round pick was splitting reps on the first-team defense with Janoris Jenkins and Corey Ballentine.
