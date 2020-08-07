site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Deandre Baker: Facing serious felony charges
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
A conviction on these charges would come with a mandatory minimum of 10 years. Baker was placed on the commissioner's exempt list last week and isn't likely to play football this year.
