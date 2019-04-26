The Giants selected Baker in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Baker was a clear priority for the Giants, who traded back into the first round to nab the former Georgia Bulldog when he was still available at 30. Though he does not have the classic speed that most teams covet in a boundary corner (4.52 40-yard dash), Baker plays with tremendous technique, instinct, and physicality. He had seven interceptions during collegiate career and took home the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the nation's top defensive back, as a senior. Baker has a strong chance to start opposite Grant Haley in New York's secondary.