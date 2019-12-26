Play

Baker was limited in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Baker wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, a hint that his knee issue could have been sustained during weekly practices. There's not yet any reason to worry that the starting cornerback is in danger of missing Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles, and if he manages to practice fully Friday it'll dissuade any lingering concerns.

