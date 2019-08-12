Baker is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee sprain, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Baker suffered a worrisome injury Sunday and received an MRI on his knee. The 2019 first-round pick was feared to have possibly suffered an ACL injury, so the diagnosis of a knee sprain is positive news. The Giants are likely to take a cautious approach to the rookie cornerback's recovery.

