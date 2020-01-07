Giants' Deandre Baker: No INTs in rookie year
Baker recorded 61 tackles (48 solo) and eight defended passes across 16 games in 2019.
The rookie first-round pick handled a starting role at cornerback in his debut season, and his on field results were mixed at best. Baker will likely handle a starting gig again in 2020, but he hasn't yet demonstrated the big-play upside necessary to become a high end IDP asset.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.