Giants' Deandre Baker: Not expected to play Thursday
Baker (knee) participated in a pregame warmup prior to Thursday's contest against the Bengals, but he isn't expected to play, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Baker originally injured his knee in practice Aug. 11 and is hoping to return in time for the opening of the regular season. If the rookie doesn't play Thursday, Grant Haley would likely start opposite Janoris Jenkins.
