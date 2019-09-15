Baker will start at left cornerback Sunday versus the Bills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Baker appears to have surpassed Antonio Hamilton on the Giants' depth chart. After playing 31 snaps on defense Week 1 and notching two tackles (one solo), the rookie first-round pick will show what he can do in a full-time role.

