Baker (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Baker worked as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday due to the knee issue, but the injury won't impact his availability for the season finale. The 22-year-old will look to finish the season strong versus a depleted Philadelphia receiving corps.

