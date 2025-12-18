Flannigan-Fowles (illness) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flannigan-Fowles appears to still be dealing with the illness that caused him to be considered questionable to play in Week 15 before ultimately logging five snaps on special teams in the team's loss to the Commanders. The linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's contest against the Vikings.