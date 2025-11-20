Flannigan-Fowles (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flannigan-Fowles was limited in practice by a pectoral injury ahead of Sunday's loss to the Packers, though he still logged an 87 percent defensive snap rate and tallied five tackles. It's unclear how serious the illness is, but he'll have two more chances to retake the practice field ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Lions.