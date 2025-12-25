Giants' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flannigan-Fowles (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Flannigan Fowles was unable to play against the Vikings in Week 16 due to an illness, but he appears to be over that issue and on track to play against the Raiders on Sunday. He has accumulated 23 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defense over his last five games.
