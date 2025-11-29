Flannigan-Fowles (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite his questionable designation, Flannigan-Fowles is likely trending toward not playing Monday after beginning the Giants' week of practice with consecutive DNPs. The 29-year-old has appeared in seven games this season, recording 24 total tackles and one pass defensed. If he's inactive for the Week 13 contest, Neville Hewitt and Zaire Barnes could have expanded roles in the Giants' linebacker corps.