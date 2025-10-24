Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Arizona product missed the Giants' last three games due to a hamstring injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's in line to return Sunday. Flannigan-Fowles is now expected to serve as one of the team's top reserve inside linebackers while also contributing on special teams in the Week 8 contest.