Flannigan-Fowles (neck) is inactive for Monday night's contest against New England, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flannigan-Fowles was unable to participate at either of the team's first two sessions of the week before returning to be a limited participant at Saturday's final practice prior to Monday Night Football. The linebacker is dealing with neck and knee injuries, and he will now be forced to miss at least one contest as a result. In his absence, Neville Hewitt and Zaire Barnes are top candidates to see an increase in workload at linebacker versus the Patriots.