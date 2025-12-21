Flannigan-Fowles is inactive for Sunday's battle versus the Vikings due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flannigan-Fowles has been battling the illness for over a week, and though he was able to play last Sunday against Washington, all of his work came on special teams. The veteran linebacker logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression this week and is going to have to miss his seventh game of the campaign. With Darius Muasau in his second week back from a four-game absence, Flannigan-Fowles may have had a minor role on defense even if he had been able to suit up.