Giants' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Won't play in Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Flannigan-Fowles was a late addition to the Giants' injury report, popping up as a limited participant Friday due to a hamstring issue. Although he was originally listed as questionable for the Week 5 contest, he won't travel with the team and has been ruled out. In Flannigan-Fowles' absence, Swayze Bozeman could see increased work as a reserve inside linebacker.
More News
-
Giants' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Ready for Week 4•
-
Giants' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: No go for Week 3•
-
Giants' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Lands in New York•
-
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Gets let go•
-
49ers' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Goes on IR due to calf injury•