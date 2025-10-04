Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flannigan-Fowles was a late addition to the Giants' injury report, popping up as a limited participant Friday due to a hamstring issue. Although he was originally listed as questionable for the Week 5 contest, he won't travel with the team and has been ruled out. In Flannigan-Fowles' absence, Swayze Bozeman could see increased work as a reserve inside linebacker.