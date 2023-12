The Giants elevated Houston to their active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 24-year-old wideout's elevation could be an indication that Wan'Dale Robinson (quadriceps, questionable) is leaning towards not suiting up Sunday. Houston most recently appeared in an NFL game in 2022 with the Cowboys, and he'll likely get the chance to contribute to the Giants' special teams unit in Week 17.