The Giants signed Houston to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Houston had an excellent senior season for Western Illinois in 2022, recording 1,015 yards and six touchdowns on 90 catches and adding 63 yards and two scores on five carries. The wideout's lone NFL regular-season action to date came in 2022, when he caught two passes on six targets for 16 yards over two games with Dallas. Houston spent most of last season on the Giants' practice squad and was elevated in Week 17 but didn't see any action. With the reserve/future contract, he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.