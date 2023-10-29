Jackson is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was signed to the active roster by the Giants on Tuesday after he was cut by Cleveland one day earlier. New York is in need of running back depth with Gary Brightwell (hamstring) and Eric Gray (calf) landing on IR this week, but the team has opted to look to the also recently signed Jashaun Corbin to back up Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida against the Jets. Jackson may need an injury ahead of him before he's able to to see action for the Giants.