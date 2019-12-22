Play

Giants' Deone Bucannon: Active for Week 16

Bucannon (illness) is active for the team's Week 16 matchup against Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Bucannon appeared on the injury report Saturday, but has recovered enough to be active. He's steadily seen his workload increase of late, and played in a season-high 34 snaps in Week 15 against Miami.

