Giants' Deone Bucannon: Added to injury report

Bucannon has been added to the injury report as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Redskins due to an illness, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Bucannon's status will depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. If he is unable to go, Josiah Tauaefa will be the only depth available at inside linebacker behind Alec Ogletree and David Mayo.

