Giants' Deone Bucannon: Joins Giants
Bucannon signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Elsen of the team's official website reports.
Bucannon, a first-round pick in 2014, was recently released by the Buccaneers. He is expected to help provide depth at outside linebackers for the Giants.
