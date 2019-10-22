Play

Giants' Deone Bucannon: Joins Giants

Bucannon signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Michael Elsen of the team's official website reports.

Bucannon, a first-round pick in 2014, was recently released by the Buccaneers. He is expected to help provide depth at outside linebackers for the Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories