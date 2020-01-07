Play

Giants' Deone Bucannon: Racks up 25 stops in 2019

Bucannon recorded 25 tackles (15 solo) across nine contests in 2019.

Bucannon played a reserve/rotational role in New York's linebacker corps to begin the 2019 campaign, but he saw a steady increase in workload down the stretch. That culminated Week 16 against Washington, during which Bucannon notched seven tackles (two solo). The veteran is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

