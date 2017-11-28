The Giants placed Skinner (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Skinner exited last Thursday's loss to the Redskins, and while the specifics of the injury remain undisclosed, his 2017 season is over. Akeem Ayers should serve as the primary reserve weakside linebackers, but the Giants may need to do some additional shuffling given that they have placed six linebackers on IR this season.