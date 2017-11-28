Giants' Deontae Skinner: Lands on injured reserve
The Giants placed Skinner (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Skinner exited last Thursday's loss to the Redskins, and while the specifics of the injury remain undisclosed, his 2017 season is over. Akeem Ayers should serve as the primary reserve weakside linebackers, but the Giants may need to do some additional shuffling given that they have placed six linebackers on IR this season.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.