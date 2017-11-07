Giants' Deontae Skinner: Re-signs with Giants
The Giants signed Skinner to a contract Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Skinner had landed with the Raiders' practice squad after the Giants waived him earlier this season. With three linebackers on the Giants' active roster nursing injuries and Nigel Harris (ribs) moving to injured reserve, Skinner will be brought back to address depth at the position. Unless all of Jonathan Casillas (neck), Keenan Robinson (quadriceps) and B.J. Goodson (ankle) are ruled out for the Week 10 game against the 49ers, don't expect Skinner to see significant snaps on defense.
