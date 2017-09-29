Giants' Deontae Skinner: Signed to Giants' active roster
Skinner was signed to the Giants' active roster on Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Skinner's addition comes on the heels of J.T. Thomas being placed on injured reserve. He will add depth to the Giants at the linebacker position.
