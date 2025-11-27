Giants' Deonte Banks: Begins Week 13 limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Banks was unable to play Week 12 due to a hip injury, but he's making progress ahead of Monday's road matchup against the Patriots. The top slot corner will have two more opportunity to officially upgrade to full practice reps in preparation for Monday Night Football.
