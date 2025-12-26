default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Banks (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Raiders.

Banks managed a shoulder injury this week and was labeled as limited all three days of practice. However, he's avoided an injury designation and will be able to take the field Sunday. Banks could draw a start at cornerback if Cor'Dale Flott (knee, questionable) is unable to play.

More News