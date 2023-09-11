Banks went to the locker room with cramps shortly before halftime during Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

A report from the Giants shortly after halftime suggested that Banks would likely be able to return, but the cornerback remained off the field for most of the third quarter. However, the Giants are likely just exercising caution while trailing by a significant margin. Even if Banks doesn't return to the regular-season opener, it seems likely that he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Arizona.