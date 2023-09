Banks told reporters during Tuesday's practice that he's recovered from the left arm injury suffered during Thursday night's 30-12 loss to San Francisco, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.

The 2023 first-round pick has recorded seven tackles and three pass deflections throughout his first three games. Banks underwent an MRI earlier in the week that came back negative, telling reporters Tuesday that he'll be ready for the Giants' Monday night game against Seattle.