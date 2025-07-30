Banks and Cor'Dale Flott are in a training-camp battle for a starting cornerback spot, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Banks (14 starts) and Flott (10 starts) both worked primarily as starters last year, but one will lose that role after the Giants brought in Paulson Adebo during the offseason to be their top corner. Banks (52 tackles, 12 pass defenses) and Flott (53 stops, seven defensed passes) put up similar numbers in 2024, though they had just one interception between them as New York's secondary as a whole struggled to collect turnovers. Per Duggan, Banks and Flott have been alternating turns in the rotation during camp, so it appears this will be a genuine position battle throughout the preseason.