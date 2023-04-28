The Giants selected Banks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 24th overall.

New York moved up with Jacksonville to address the secondary. Banks is one of the many talented corners in this loaded class and he brings his own unique skill set to the table from this group. At 6-foot and 197 pounds, Banks made a name for himself at the combine this spring by putting down a 4.35 in the 40 to go with elite numbers in the broad and vertical jumps. He started four years at Maryland and routinely matched up against future NFL receivers in the Big Ten East. There is some sense that he needs to refine his coverage skills, but it's clear that New York believes he has the tools to become an immediate contributor.