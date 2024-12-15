Banks (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks hurt his ribs Week 12 versus Tampa Bay and hasn't played since. He did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week after not participating at all last week, so Banks at least seems to be making progress toward a return. Cor'Dale Flott (quadriceps) is also inactive Sunday, so Adoree' Jackson and Art Green will likely handle cornerback duties against Baltimore.