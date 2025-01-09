Banks totaled 52 tackles (39 solo) along with 12 defensed passes and one forced fumble in 14 games (all starts) during the 2024 campaign.

Banks missed three games late in the season due to an injury to his ribs, but he started all 14 games for which he was active. His tackle total was slightly lower than the amount he logged (64) during his rookie 2023 campaign, but Banks did increase his number of defensed passes by one, and his total of 12 paced the Giants and tied for 18th in the NFL. Banks had some struggles during the campaign and was benched for the second half of Week 8 against Pittsburgh due to a perceived lack of effort, but the Giants invested a lot in him as a first-round selection in the 2023 draft, and he'll likely be back in a starting role in 2025, when he'll be in the third year of his rookie contract.