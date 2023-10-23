Banks finished Sunday's Week 7 14-7 win over Washington with seven tackles (five solo) and an interception that he returned for six yards.

Banks ranked second on New York with seven tackles in the victory, but his biggest contribution was a second-quarter pickoff of Sam Howell on a deep pass into Giants territory. The interception was the first of Banks' career in his seventh NFL game. The rookie first-round pick also established a career high with the seven tackles, and he continues to work as a near every-down starter in New York's secondary.