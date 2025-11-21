Banks (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 2023 first-round pick from Maryland downgraded from limited practice Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Banks has appeared in all 11 of the Giants' games this season, recording 27 total tackles and three passes defensed. If inactive in Week 12, Dru Phillips will likely operate as the team's top slot corner.