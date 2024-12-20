Banks (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Banks got in a week of limited practices and is looking to return for his first game action since Week 12. Banks, however, was limited last week before ultimately being deemed inactive. If Banks is unable to play, Adoree' Jackson would again operate as the Giants' de facto No. 1 cornerback.
