Banks recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) and deflected a pass Monday in a 24-22 win against the Packers.

Banks hadn't notched more than seven stops in any of his 12 career contests prior to Monday, but he emerged as the Giants' leading tackler in the upset win against Green Bay. Half of his stops came in the fourth quarter as New York did just enough to notch its third straight victory. Banks has held a starting role throughout the campaign and has tallied 55 tackles (44 solo) along with 11 defensed passes, including two interceptions.