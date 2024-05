Banks (shoulder) was on the field for OTAs on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks missed the last two games of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 16 against the Eagles. The 2023 first-round pick finished his rookie year with 64 tackles (53 solo), 11 passes defended and two interceptions over 15 games. Salomone notes that Banks participated in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, breaking up two passes.