Banks finished Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Raiders with seven tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup.

Banks has held a near every-down role in New York's secondary for most of his rookie campaign after being taken in the first round of this year's draft. He tied for second on the team with seven stops Sunday, tying the career-best mark he first established in Week 7 against Washington. Banks is up to 33 tackles (26 solo) and eight pass defenses -- including an interception -- through nine contests.